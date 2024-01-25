KP CS visits fire-affected plaza

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, visited the commercial plaza in Peshawar Sadar Bazar, recently affected by fire. Accompanied by Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Zubair, and Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir, he met with traders and shopkeepers, expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident. He addressed the media, acknowledging the absence of casualties but emphasizing the extensive damage to numerous shops and stalls, affecting traders profoundly.

The CS highlighted ongoing efforts to assess damages and awaited a comprehensive report on the incident. He expressed satisfaction that nearby buildings were safeguarded from the fire, preventing further harm.