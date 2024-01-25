KP govt demands special focus on tribal areas in next national plan

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has demanded the federation for giving special focus to the merged tribal dis­tricts of the province in the upcoming 13th national five-year plan 2024-29.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Merged tribal Districts’ Af­fairs, Industries, Commerce and Tech­nical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah in this regard, has forwarded suggested projects to the Planning Commission Is­lamabad pertaining to communication and works, trade and IT sector, indus­trial development, energy, agriculture, irrigation, health, education and other sectors in NMDs that will be included in PSDP under five years new plan.

In proposed communication projects construction of Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur and Timergara four line Motor­way has been included. Similarly, main­tenance and rehabilitation of existing trade corridors in NMDs, at a cost of 10 billion rupees is also included in these proposals.

The provincial minister has pro­posed the establishment of Axle Load Control Regime on the provin­cial highways to protect the roads from overloading in five places of the merged districts at a cost of 500 mil­lion rupees, while at a cost of one bil­lion rupees on important national and provincial highways Service/Rest are­as will be developed. Furthermore, all the merged districts will be connected with each other through highway.

The provincial minister also pro­posed to include the construction of Peshawar, Tirah, Orakzai and Parachi­nar road for promotion of tourism and connectivity, while 40 km of Sararoga Sarwaki road, 120 km of Wana Jandola road and Wana Tank road. Construction of 180 km Pezo Makeen Mangalotai road to connect the region with DI Khan motorway, construction of new road to connect the coal extraction sites are­as in Orakzai with district headquar­ters, construction of alternative road to Kuram for communication link to the province through Tirah and Orakzai have also been included in proposals.

Similarly, the Minister proposed for the national plan that fiber op­tic connectivity will be provided in 8 district headquarters and 25 tehsil headquarters to ensure the availabil­ity of better internet facilities in the merged districts.

Likewise, for the promotion of bor­der trade, the establishment of new border markets and border cities centers along with the establishment of customs stations in the districts of Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, and South Waziristan Upper and Lower are also included in the proposals of the care­taker minister.

The provincial minister has proposed to provide energy to the populace from off-grade solar system at a cost of 30 bil­lion rupees in all the merged districts, while the construction of Bara Dam Khyber, Larazan Dam Tank, Khan Mir Kalay Dam Orakzai and Tank -Zam Dam are also included in these proposals.