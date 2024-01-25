Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Zhob

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Balochistan’s Zhob district and its adjoining areas on Thursday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the earthquake was 15km and the epicenter was 123 km in the north.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part Zhob so far.

On January 6, parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday experienced a 6.0 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Islamabad, Lahore, Swabi, Kohat, Abbottabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Batgram, Khyber, Landi Kotal, Barra, Chitral and other parts of Pakistan.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 213 kilometers, while the epicenter was in the Hindukush region. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.