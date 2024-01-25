Man kills wife over family dispute

SARGODHA - A man killed his wife on some fam­ily disputes here under the jurisdic­tion of Khushaab Sadr police station on Wednesday. The police said that Mu­hammad YameEn (45) resident of Ka­maani village had a family dispute with his wife Naila Bibi (35). On the day of incident, after exchanging harsh words with each other, he killed his wife after opening fire at her.

The police concerned reached the spot shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

7 ‘CRIMINALS’ NABBED IN SARGODHA

District police on Wednesday after launching a massive crackdown against the law violators and law breakers across the district have nabbed 7 criminals. A police spokesperson said that the police teams raided at differ­ent localities and nabbed Imran, Nou­man, Suleman, Farman, Khan, Noor Ahmed, Bashir besides recovering 2.3-kg hashish,1.5-kg heroin, 280 litres of liquor, 5 pistols, 5 guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

TRADER FINED FOR SELLINGEXPIRED COLD DRINKS

The Punjab Food Authority team (PFA) on Wednesday imposed a fine on a trader for selling expired cold drinks.

According to a press release issued by PFA here, the food safety teams visited various food units in tehsil Sahiwal and imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on a trader and also shut down the unit of a bak­ery shop over poor arrangements and adulteration. Action against the adul­terators would be continue without any discrimination, a PFA spokesman said.

SARGODHA EDUCATION BOARD INKS MOU WITH BUILDINGS DEPT

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Wednesday between the Education Board Sargodha and the Buildings Department, under which the latter would construct a new building for the board. A ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Chair­man/ Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, in which Sec­retary Board Abul Hassan Naqvi and Superintendent Engineering Building Department Ghulam Abbas Virk signed the agreement.