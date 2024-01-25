May-9 cases: ATC allows Rawalpindi police to probe Ijaz Chaudhry

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted Rawalpindi police permis­sion to investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry in jail regard­ing twelve May-9 cases, in­cluding the GHQ attack case. ATC Judge Muhammad Nav­eed Iqbal issued the orders in response to applications from various investigation officers of Rawalpindi po­lice. The officers had sought approval to probe Ijaz Chaudhry in connection with 11 cases registered by Rawalpindi police and 1 case by Attock police, citing charges related to planning mutiny, rioting, and other offences. Notably, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was already on judicial remand for cases linked to the May-9 violence.