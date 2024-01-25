Thursday, January 25, 2024
Meeting under Nawaz reviews polling day management

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
LAHORE   -  The PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif Wednesday chaired a party meeting to discuss issues relating to the upcoming elections. Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Election Cell Chairman Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with senior leaders of the party, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Parvez Rasheed, former Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Talal Chaudhry, Nasir Butt and party leaders from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were also present in the meeting. Preparations for February 8 elections were reviewed in the meeting, according to a party communique. Election cam­paigns of party candidates in various constituen­cies were also discussed. Issues relating to polling day management also came under discussion as the meeting was informed about the preparations of the party on the polling day. The leaders informed the leadership about the ongoing arrangements in their respective constituencies regarding the polling day.

Our Staff Reporter

