Minister terms Lacrosse C’hip a memorable event

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, congratulated the management committee during the closing ceremony of the first Women’s National Lacrosse Championship. He described the event as wonderful and memorable, where players and officials from across Pakistan participated.

Praising the players who performed well, the Minister acknowledged the crucial role played by officials in organizing the event successfully. Irshad Qaiser commended the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation for their hard work in organizing an event that will significantly contribute to promoting lacrosse in the country.

Additionally, the Minister expressed appreciation for Mr. Chris Massoni, the Executive Director of Asia Pacific Lacrosse Union, for offering his services to promote the game in Pakistan.