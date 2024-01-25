N. Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military

Thursday, January 25, 2024
January 25, 2024
SEOUL  -  North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, Seoul’s military said, the latest in a series of tension-raising moves by the nuclear-armed state. Pyongyang has accelerat­ed weapons testing in the new year, including tests of what it called an “underwater nuclear weapon system” and a solid-fuelled hypersonic ballistic missile. “Our military detected several cruise mis­siles launched by North Korea towards the Yellow Sea at around 7:00 am today,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. “The detailed specifica­tions are being closely analysed by South Ko­rean and US intelligence authorities,” it added. Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the test­ing of cruise missiles is not banned under current UN sanctions against Pyongyang. Cruise missiles tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than more sophisticated bal­listic missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept. 

