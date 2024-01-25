NCRC unveils 3-year strategic plan on child trafficking

ISLAMABAD - Addressing the pressing need arising from the swiftly changing factors impacting the child rights landscape in Pakistan, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) unveiled a forward-thinking 3-year strategic plan and a policy brief on child trafficking. This initiative is a result of a comprehensive desk review and consultative process with key stakeholders, child rights experts, and voices from civil society, demonstrating the NCRC’s commitment to promote and protect child rights in line with Pakistan’s international obligations.

The NCRC’s strategic vision is anchored in the promise to uphold the rights of every child. By the year 2026, the strategic plan aims to deliver a measurable improvement in the enforcement of child rights, making every effort that this promise is translated into impactful evidence-based actions by state entities and civil society.

A key priority outlined in the strategic plan is the focus on evidence generation and knowledge. The NCRC aims to build a robust foundation of evidence-based practices, equipping policymakers and stakeholders with the insights needed to inform impactful policies and interventions.

Emphasising collaboration as a cornerstone, the NCRC’s strategic plan prioritises partnerships with diverse stakeholders. The collaborative approach recognises the collective responsibility of all sectors to protect and promote the rights of children in Pakistan. Finally, the strategic plan is not just a document; it represents a commitment to transformative actions. During the launch, Chairperson NCRC Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasised the potential impact of the strategic plan. “This is not just a roadmap; it is a commitment to transforming the destiny of our children.

By implementing evidence- based strategies and fostering partnerships, we aim to actively enforce the rights of every child in Pakistan,” stated Ayesha Raza Farooq.

Dr Rinchen Chophel, Member of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), addressing the launch event stated, “The Commission’s strategic plan is a beacon of hope, providing a roadmap for transformative actions. As a Member of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the (UNCRC), I commend this initiative and believe it will contribute significantly to shaping a future where the rights of every child are not only acknowledged but actively protected and promoted.”

Christine Chung, representing the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said: “In May 2023, Pakistan was subject to the first cycle of the universal periodic review, during which the government made commitments to work on recommendations from other member states that included combating child marriage and raising minimum age of marriage, promoting children’s right to quality education, combating child labour. Our office acknowledges that these recommendations have been translated into the strategic plan presented by the Commission.”

Dr Inoussa Kabore, Deputy Representative UNICEF, stated, “The strategic plan is a commendable step towards safeguarding the rights of children in Pakistan. We believe that the strategic priorities outlined – evidence and knowledge, partnership, and transformation – aligns with the global efforts to ensure every child’s well-being. This collaborative approach sets a positive precedent for effective child rights enforcement, and we look forward to witnessing the lasting impact of this strategic plan on the lives of children across the country.”

“Prioritising awareness, capacity building, and policy reform will transform the future of children in Pakistan. The enforcement of the child rights laws and making a coordination mechanism with provincial child protection authorities is the need of the hour” stated AD Khawaja, Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights.

The event also witnessed the launch of a policy on child which delves into the multifaceted issue of child trafficking, providing an in-depth analysis of the current landscape, challenges faced, and recommendations for effective prevention and intervention. The comprehensive document reflects the complexities of child trafficking to develop targeted solutions.

At the end of the event, a panel discussion took centre stage, featuring prominent experts in the field. Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO (Social Services and Development Organisation), lent his expertise, offering valuable insights into the multifaceted challenges surrounding child trafficking. Joining him on the panel were Zaheer Ahmed, Former Director of the Anti-Human Smuggling Unit at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Azam Tabani from National Police Bureau, bringing wealth of experience which added a law enforcement perspective to the discourse. Chief guest Ms Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, stated, “Child trafficking is a violation of the fundamental rights of our most vulnerable population. The policy brief and strategic plan embodies NCRC’s commitment to confronting this issue head-on, with a focus on prevention, protection, and prosecution.”

The NCRC acknowledges that combating child trafficking requires a collective effort, involving government agencies, non-profit organizations, law enforcement, and the wider community. The policy brief and strategic plan serve as a call to action, urging stakeholders to collaborate and prioritise the protection of children from exploitation and trafficking.