NDU president urges business community to invest in backward areas

ISLAMABAD - Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, President, National Defence University Islamabad, has said that the business community of Pakistan should invest in the backward areas of the country including Balochistan, which will improve the local infrastructure, create new jobs, reduce poverty, and bring prosperity to the people.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), leading a delegation visited the National Defence University (NDU) and congratulated Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor on his appointment as the President of the NDU. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan and Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajaran were members of the delegation.

Talking to the delegation, Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor lauded the important role of the business community in the economic development of the country. He said that the business community of Pakistan should invest in the backward areas of the country including Balochistan, which will improve the local infrastructure, create new jobs, reduce poverty, and bring prosperity to the people. He said that the business community should fully cooperate with the incoming government and give suggestions to create a favourable business environment so that through public-private sector efforts, Pakistan can be taken out of difficulties and put on the path of sustainable economic development. Expressing his opinion regarding the recent tension between Pakistan and Iran, he said that the two countries are bound in historical friendship and soon their relations will be normalised. He assured that prominent business leaders will be invited to important programmes of NDU to share their success stories with the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI, said that security and development of Pakistan depend on a strong economy and the business community would work with the government to improve the economy. He said ICCI may be given a permanent seat in the National Security Workshop and ICCI members may be invited to the important programmes of NDU to share their success stories for the motivation of the students.

He said that ICCI in collaboration with NDU will try to organize a seminar for the benefit of the students. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, appreciated the efforts of NDU in the field of education and research to produce future leaders in the public and private sectors and assured of the support of the business community to promote NDU’s mission and objectives.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari former P resident and Secretary General UBG Pakistan, and Ajmal Baloch President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajaran, also spoke on the occasion and assured that the business community would always support all endeavours of the government to make Pakistan a strong economy in the region.