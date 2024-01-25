Thursday, January 25, 2024
Not contesting election, satisfied with decision, says Shahid Khaqan

Web Desk
12:47 PM | January 25, 2024
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said he has left election but not the politics.

Talking to media Shahid Khaqan has said, “I am not contesting election and satisfied that my decision in correct”.

He said the people have been disappointed with the electoral process. “Still, it is time to ensure that the election becomes undisputed,” he urged.

“Getting vote by applying pressure tactics is not politics,” he said. “The country will not progress if the people’s mandate will not be respected,” he further said.

Former PM said that the major political parties of today have been failed.

He said those not contesting election being summoned in government departments.

He said the country will progress when the political leadership and state institutions will sit together. “The elections are two weeks away, but no party yet talked about the rights of people,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed hospitalised after chest pain

“I will think about to form a political party after the election,” on a question he said.

