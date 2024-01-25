Pakistan, Iran aim to remove misunderstandings

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran aim to remove the misunderstandings as the top diplomats of the two Muslim-majority countries meet on January 29. Ahead of the foreign ministers meeting, the Ambassadors of the two nations will return to work tomorrow.
Earlier, Pakistan and Iran jointly announced the return of their Ambassadors to their diplomatic posts. This announcement came a week after Iran carried a strike inside Pakistan, allegedly targeting militant strongholds. Pakistan responded by striking at the terrorists inside Iran.
Amid this heightened tension, Islamabad took the step of recalling its Ambassador from Tehran and instructed the Iranian envoy, who was away on a visit to his home country, not to return. Furthermore, all high-level diplomatic and trade engagements between the two nations were suspended. After the diplomatic contacts to cool down the situation, a joint statement was issued by the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Iran. It was announced that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will visit Pakistan on January 29, accepting an invitation from his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. This move follows a phone call between the top diplomats of both countries, where they expressed mutual intent to defuse tensions and fully restore diplomatic ties.
Pakistani diplomats said the country always had friendly ties with Iran and all efforts would be made to remove the misunderstandings between the two nations. The two sides also aim to work jointly to break the terrorists’ network on each other’s side through cooperation.
The region’s security dynamics are further complicated by the presence of hardline terrorist groups which have targeted people in both Iran and Pakistan.
This recent escalation marks the first direct attack on Iran since the Iran-Iraq war concluded in 1988. Some experts speculate that this event could set a precedent, potentially influencing US perspectives on engaging directly with Tehran. While efforts are underway to de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and Iran, concerns linger about the potential exploitation of sectarian groups as a geopolitical pressure tool.
Pakistan has a history of sectarian violence, and there are apprehensions that ongoing normalization efforts may be undermined by external pressures. As both the nations navigate these delicate diplomatic waters, experts emphasize the need for continued de-escalation to prevent any resurgence of sectarian strife. Military operations, such as those announced by Pakistan in its counter-strike near the Afghanistan border, are seen as part of a broader counterinsurgency strategy, but some quarters stress the importance of multi-faceted approaches, including incentives for separatists to disarm.