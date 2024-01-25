Pakistan, Iran aim to remove misunderstandings

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran aim to remove the misunderstandings as the top diplomats of the two Mus­lim-majority countries meet on January 29. Ahead of the foreign ministers meeting, the Ambassa­dors of the two nations will re­turn to work tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iran joint­ly announced the return of their Ambassadors to their diplomatic posts. This announcement came a week after Iran carried a strike inside Pakistan, allegedly tar­geting militant strongholds. Pa­kistan responded by striking at the terrorists inside Iran.

Amid this heightened tension, Islamabad took the step of recall­ing its Ambassador from Tehran and instructed the Iranian en­voy, who was away on a visit to his home country, not to return. Furthermore, all high-level dip­lomatic and trade engagements between the two nations were suspended. After the diplomatic contacts to cool down the situa­tion, a joint statement was issued by the foreign ministries of Paki­stan and Iran. It was announced that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hos­sein Amir Abdollahian, will visit Pakistan on January 29, accept­ing an invitation from his Paki­stani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. This move follows a phone call between the top dip­lomats of both coun­tries, where they expressed mutu­al intent to defuse tensions and fully restore diplomat­ic ties.

Pakistani diplo­mats said the country always had friendly ties with Iran and all efforts would be made to remove the misun­derstandings between the two nations. The two sides also aim to work jointly to break the ter­rorists’ network on each other’s side through cooperation.

The region’s security dynamics are further complicated by the presence of hardline terrorist groups which have targeted peo­ple in both Iran and Pakistan.

This recent escalation marks the first direct attack on Iran since the Iran-Iraq war concluded in 1988. Some experts speculate that this event could set a prece­dent, potentially influencing US perspectives on engaging direct­ly with Tehran. While efforts are underway to de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and Iran, con­cerns linger about the po­tential exploitation of sectarian groups as a geopolitical pres­sure tool.

Pakistan has a history of sectarian violence, and there are apprehensions that ongoing normal­ization efforts may be un­dermined by external pressures. As both the nations navigate these delicate diplomatic waters, experts emphasize the need for continued de-escalation to pre­vent any resurgence of sectarian strife. Military operations, such as those announced by Pakistan in its counter-strike near the Af­ghanistan border, are seen as part of a broader counterinsurgency strategy, but some quarters stress the importance of multi-faceted approaches, including incentives for separatists to disarm.