Pakistan Navy launches Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to assess combat readiness

The Pakistan Navy kicked off the Exercise Sea Spark 2024 on Thursday to critically evaluate its combat readiness and strategy.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Navy’s exercise was held in Karachi, with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf participating as the chief guest.

During the event, participants were briefed on the objectives and strategy of the exercise, which will engage all combat assets of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Special Forces, and Pakistan Marines, as stated in an ISPR news release.

In the Exercise Sea Spark 2024, personnel and assets from the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force will jointly participate in operations. This exercise aims to further strengthen Pakistan’s resolve to maintain peace and security in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from Federal Ministries, including Defence, Foreign Affairs, Law, and National Security Division, along with a large number of armed forces officers.