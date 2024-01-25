Thursday, January 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” –Franklin D. Roosevelt

Past in Perspective
January 25, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, ruled with charisma and intelligence during a tumultuous period. Ascending to the throne in 51 BCE, she skillfully navigated the complex po­litical landscape by forming alliances with influ­ential Roman leaders, including Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Cleopatra’s reign was marked by eco­nomic prosperity, cultural flourishing, and advance­ments in architecture and science. Her infamous re­lationships with Caesar and Antony fueled political intrigue, ultimately shaping the fate of Egypt. De­spite facing challenges from rivalries and external pressures, Cleopatra’s legacy endures as a symbol of resilience and sophistication in one of the most captivating chapters of ancient history.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024