Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, ruled with charisma and intelligence during a tumultuous period. Ascending to the throne in 51 BCE, she skillfully navigated the complex po­litical landscape by forming alliances with influ­ential Roman leaders, including Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Cleopatra’s reign was marked by eco­nomic prosperity, cultural flourishing, and advance­ments in architecture and science. Her infamous re­lationships with Caesar and Antony fueled political intrigue, ultimately shaping the fate of Egypt. De­spite facing challenges from rivalries and external pressures, Cleopatra’s legacy endures as a symbol of resilience and sophistication in one of the most captivating chapters of ancient history.