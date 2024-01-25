People have suffered in eras of Nawaz, Imran, says Bilawal

BHALWAL - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a public gathering ahead of Feb 8 polls said Wednesday that the country is at a crossroads, and is facing a plethora of challenges, including poverty, unemployment and inflation.

Then, the country is also facing democratic and societal crises. The traditional politics of hatred and division has caused a divide between the entire society, families and institutions, he said. “Pakistanis are being made to fight amongst themselves. The PPP has decided to strive for Pakistan, and bury this traditional politics of hatred and division that has only ever caused devastation. The PPP is contesting the elections only for the people, farmers, labourers and the youth.” The PPP leader said that he had himself prepared a 10-point socioeconomic charter for the people to combat the current crises, which is an agreement be­tween him and them. Those contesting for the seat of the PM for the fourth time are yet to apprise the peo­ple of their manifesto. When the lion comes to power, the blood of the people, farm­ers, labourers and youth is sucked. The PPP, on the con­trary serves the people. We wish to establish a govern­ment of the people. Also, Bi­lawal said that the prom­ises that the PPP is making to the people are not mere claims, they are a reflec­tion of the PPP’s history. The party has always fulfilled its promises to the people, be it in the eras of Quaid-e-Awam or Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto. The peo­ple have suffered through the eras of dictators General Zia and General Musharraf, as well as Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan. The people of the country need to decide whether they wish to suf­fer through the same poli­tics again, in which even the families of one’s opponents are not spared. It is up to the people to decide whether they should continue to re­main downtrodden. Bilaw­al recalled an English prov­erb, which is, ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again while expecting a different result’. This is the very reason that the PPP and its leadership is going to every corner of the country, because it reposes trust in the people only, as it has been taught that peo­ple are the source of power. Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto could have asked for revenge, and directed the crowd that had come to give her a historic welcome in Lahore in 1986 to avenge her father’s killing, but she chose to serve the people. Now, whenever someone is facing a NAB case, they at­tack institutions. However, President Zardari chose not to engage in political victi­misation of any form, and raised the slogan of ‘Paki­stan Khappay’. Bilawal said that he prays that no other political party and its work­ers suffer through the same tyrannical treatment meted out to his family, party and its workers. He said that the PPP wishes to transform Pa­kistan into a modern state that looks after its people.

The PPP’s first promise to the people is to double their income. This is followed by the party’s aim to provide 300 units of electricity free-of-cost to the deserving citi­zens of the country, and oth­er parties are trying to copy this aim. Another promise to the people is that the PPP will construct three million houses for them through­out the country and give the ownership to the women of the households, as it is al­ready doing in Sindh. More­over, the Jiyalas need to con­vey the message to all those living in temporary hous­ing that their space would be regularised and they will gain ownership. The PPP initiated the revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme, and as an effort to combat poverty, we aim to not only expand the BISP but also provide interest-free loans to the women of the country so that they can run their household and gain fi­nancial independence while contributing to the econo­my of Pakistan. The PPP is the only party that believes in, ‘Kissan Khushaal, Mulk Khushaal’. Hence, the Par­ty is aiming to provide the ‘Benazir Kissan Card’ and the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’, to provide crop insurance and financial assistance to all small farmers, and so­cial security to labourers, instead of giving subsidis­es worth billions to the elite. President Zardari had prior­itised our own farmers, and this resulted in us becoming sugar and wheat exporters from being importers within a year. Addressing the youth of the country, Bilawal said that they need to realise that the vote is their source of power, which was given to them by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.