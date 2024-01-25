People to get five e-services from one digital platform: CM

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Wednesday said that the provin­cial government initiated a Single Digital Platform for all citizens of the province to minimize human interaction, to ensure transpar­ency, departmental accountability and the disposal of all cases within seven working days as a step for transformation from manual mode to e-governance in the form of e-Services Sindh and e-Pay Sindh.

This he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of five transformative e-services - e-reg­istration, e-Mutation, e-Pay Sindh and Industrial Estate Management System (IEMS) that would make it easier, faster and more convenient for people to access government services. Justice (R) Baqar said that the Sindh initiative includes a digi­tal payment feature in the name of e-Pay Sindh. This feature allows citizens to make payments for government services securely and conveniently through their mobile devices, Easy Paisa, Credit Card, Debit Card, ATM Machines and Banks. The launching ceremony of e-Services Sindh was held at a lo­cal hotel where the chief minister launched it by pressing a key of the computer. The CM said this ground­breaking initiative will revolution­ize the way citizens interact with the Sindh government. The Board of Revenue introduced five trans­formative e-services that would make it easier, faster and more con­venient for people to access gov­ernment services.