Thursday, January 25, 2024
Peshawar police finalise security plan for elections

APP
January 25, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The Capital City Police Peshawar has concluded its security plan for the upcoming 2024 general elections in Peshawar. A substantial force of over 12,000 police officers and personnel is slated for deployment across 1280 polling stations in the district. Security measures have been meticulously arranged for 150 normal, 630 sensitive, and 500 highly sensitive polling stations. Comprehensive strategies are in place to ensure the safety of voters and the integrity of the electoral process.

