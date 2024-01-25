PFF Elections: Scrutiny of 109 districts completed

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections have marked a significant stride forward with the completion of the District Championship’s scrutiny phase in 109 districts, leaving just 33 districts to follow suit. The recent All Pakistan District Championship (APDC) featured intense competition, with teams from across the nation clashing in 61 matches across seven venues. This surge of activity brings the total tally of first-round APDC matches to 1,769. Crucially, these matches serve a dual purpose. Apart from determining football champions at the district level, they also play a vital role in the PFF election process. The matches act as a physical scrutiny mechanism, ensuring only active and legitimate clubs are awarded voting rights in the upcoming elections. To date, the PFF has successfully completed scrutiny in a diverse range of regions: 22 districts in Sindh, 34 in Punjab, 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 22 in Balochistan, and 8 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. This progress highlights the commitment to transparency and fairness in the PFF election process.