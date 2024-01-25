PFF Elections: Scrutiny of 109 districts completed

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections have marked a significant stride forward with the completion of the District Championship’s scru­tiny phase in 109 districts, leaving just 33 districts to follow suit. The recent All Pakistan District Champion­ship (APDC) featured intense competition, with teams from across the nation clashing in 61 matches across seven venues. This surge of activity brings the total tally of first-round APDC matches to 1,769. Crucially, these matches serve a dual purpose. Apart from determining football champi­ons at the district level, they also play a vital role in the PFF election process. The match­es act as a physical scrutiny mechanism, ensuring only ac­tive and legitimate clubs are awarded voting rights in the upcoming elections. To date, the PFF has successfully com­pleted scrutiny in a diverse range of regions: 22 districts in Sindh, 34 in Punjab, 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 22 in Balochistan, and 8 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. This progress highlights the com­mitment to transparency and fairness in the PFF election process.