Policeman killed as gunmen attack election commissioner's office in Turbat

Unidentified gunmen killed a policeman in an attack on the office of the regional election commissioner in Turbat city of Balochistan province on Thursday, police said.

According to details, the policeman, identified as Namroz, was killed in a trade of fire with unidentified gunmen who attempted to enter the office in Zaraat area, said Zia Mandokhel, the senior superintendent police (SSP) for Kech district.

He said the attackers fled after committing the crime, adding that the police were investigating the incident.

The incident follows caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki’s Wednesday statement wherein he expressed the caretaker government’s commitment to protecting the election candidates.

Last week, PPP leader Mir Asghar Rind escaped a grenade attack in Turbat.