Politics of decency to be promoted: Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and the Can­didate from National Assembly Constituency NA 117 and PP 149 and 209 Abdul Aleem Khan has said that to save the society from division, poli­tics of decency and tolerance should be promoted instead of blaming each other. He added that we have to cope with our youth and make efforts to understand their requirements as per changing scenario. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that ev­ery penny of the development funds is the trust of the nation and along with development, it should be ensured that this amount is spent meticulously. It is mentionable that Abdul Aleem Khan has won big achievement in the Provincial Constituency PP 149 and two independent candidates Dr. Na­sir and Malik Shafiq have announced their with­drawal in his favor and join his election campaign. In the same way, former PTI Nazim Atif Ahmad Chaudhry also called on Abdul Aleem Khan from PP149 and decided to join him in his electoral struggle. In his conversation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that PP149 constituency is his first introduc­tion of him and from the 20 years he is trying his best to provide maximum service especially to the poor ones.