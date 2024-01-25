PPP in comfortable position at PS-74 constituency of Sujawal Dis

SUJAWAL/JATI - The provincial Assembly seat PS 74 Sujawal-II comprising Jati and Shabunder Talukas of district Sujawal has remained stronghold of Malkani family since 1964 when Mamoon Khan Malkani won election by de­feating Seth Motan Khoja from a very narrow margin and got himself included among those 80,000 basic democrats who voted in favor of General Ayub Khan and he became the second President of Pakistan.

Malkanis since then have played a vital role in the poli­tics of coastal constituencies by supporting democracy as well as dictatorial regimes. They sup­ported Nawaz Sharif and were also seen shaking hands with Parvez Musharaf during general elections of 2002.

Chieftain of Malkani clan Raees Ghulam Qadir Makani remained a bitter opponent and arch ri­val of Pakistan People’s Party in Sujawal and made things tough for PPP workers and supporters during the general elections of 1997, 2002 and 2013.

During the general elections of 2008 he joined PPP considering support the party had garnered from across the country follow­ing assassination of party Chief Benazir Bhutto. The things did not work for him and he was defeated by his paternal cousin Muhammad Ali Malkani- a PML-Q candidate after a close contest.

Ghulam Qadir Malkani before this agonising defeat had been elected twice as the member of provincial assembly from con­stituency first in 1985 and then in 1990. Muhammad Ali Malkani who contested election against PPP in 2002, 2008 and 2013 is now its candidate for PS 74 Su­jawal-II started his career of par­liamentary politics in 1993 and has so far remained unbeatable. He has held different portfolios as provincial minister and was once appointed as state minister.

As many as 15 candidates are in the field but Muhammad Ali Malkani the PPP candidate sees no threat from anyone as his supporters believe that the seasoned politician would once again make it to the provincial assembly with ease. STP (Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party) backed candidate Muhammad Ashraf Thaheem, independent candi­date Zeeshan Khuwaja and TLP candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khatti have created some fuss but it is never going to jostle PPP,s posi­tion in the constituency

On the one hand Zeeshan Khuwaja a former PTI leader is flexing his muscles against PPP candidate Malkani for provin­cial Assembly seat while on the other hand he is seen rubbing shoulders with Syed Ayaz Shah Shirazi the candidate of PPP for the only national assembly seat of district Sujawal NA: 224.

The constituency especially jati taluka of district Sujawal wit­nessed very negligible develop­ment during the last five years. Former MNA Ayaz Shah Shirazi remained more vigilant within the constituency than any other elected representative.

Muhammad Ali Malkani belongs to the Jat tribe that makes almost 45% of regis­tered voters giving him a mas­sive advantage as compared to his other opponents.

In addition to that now both fictions of the Malkani tribe, one led by Ghulam Qadir Malkani and the other one by Muham­mad Ali Malkani have quelled their difference and are in the fold of PPP that have further enhanced the dominance of the party in the constituency. Dur­ing the past five years no sig­nificant measures were taken to resolve basic issues of Jati and Shahbunder Talukas that include shortage of water, poor standard of education, absence of basic health facilities and poor infrastructure.