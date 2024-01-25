President awards gold medal to Engr Naeem

PESHAWAR - The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, presented the Excellence in Engineering Service Award 2022 and a gold medal to Engr. Naeem Khan, the former senior bureaucrat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khan, who retired as the secretary of Irrigation, Energy, and Power departments and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), was honored for his outstanding 40 years of service in water and energy sectors.

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) organized a special ceremony to recognize and award various engineers nationwide for their exceptional contributions to the field of engineering. The event was attended by Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Najeeb Haroon and other prominent figures in the engineering industry.