President calls for edu emergency to enroll 26m out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednes­day called for enrollment of around 26 million out-of-school children in the country through drastic measures including the education emergency, double shifts in educational institutes and utilising the mosque for the teaching purposes.

The president also suggested a mechanism to engage the newly graduates and intermediate stu­dents for teaching the out-of-school children offering them a stipend as he addressed an event in connection with the World Edu­cation Day here. Moreover, he also advocated the promotion of online education besides extending the facilities to doctors, engineers, and trained workforce in the country to discourage the trend among them of moving abroad. He said the alarming figure of 26 million out-of-school children was worri­some for the country and exempli­fied other countries including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh where the children’s enrolment was around 98 to 100 percent. He said edu­cating children was of paramount importance to produce a skilled and qualified workforce, and not merely the labourers.

Lauding the contribution of the partner organisations, the president said the country should take advantage of their services for benefit of the future genera­tions. He told the gathering that since Pakistan’s inception, around 55,000 schools were built and the enrolment of out-of-school children required another 50,000 schools which was extremely diffi­cult considering education budget of the provinces. In such a scenar­io, the out-of-box solutions were a must to cope with the challenge, he added. Reiterating his sugges­tion to use mosque’s platform as a centre of learning, he said the worship places were equipped with all basic facilities includ­ing electricity and clean drinking water. The platform can be used to teach out-of-school children in alternate timings including both boys and girls at separate mosques, he added. President Alvi lauded the Benazir Income Sup­port Programme for its contribu­tions to child and mother’s health and suggested to link that finan­cial assistance with the enrolment of out-of-school children.

Highlighting the ratio of 15-20 percent of Dyslexia disease in the country, he appreciated the mea­sures taken for the suffering chil­dren. The president also said the enrollment in higher education after intermediate was around 10-12 percent in Pakistan comparing 24 percent in the neighbouring countries. Calling for promotion of online education, he said that the Allama Iqbal Open University could also be used to teach out-of-school children as the univer­sity had considerably enhanced its admissions. He said the educated and skilled workforce was moving abroad owing to the lack of op­portunities in the country which necessitated the provision of fa­cilities to them in the country.