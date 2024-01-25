PTI to kick-start electioneering from 28th

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will for­mally kick-start its election campaign across the country, especially in Punjab, from upcom­ing Sunday on the instructions of imprisoned party founder Imran Khan. The announcement from the party comes, on Wednesday, at a time when the PTI-backed candidates are struggling to launch their election campaign amid a crack­down on party supporters at a time when only two weeks are left for February 8 polls.

A day earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan while talking to reporters at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail had said that tickets of those party candidates would be cancelled if they failed to step up their election campaigns and PTI electioneering did not pick up steam by Sunday. According to a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Secretariat, the party’s national and provincial assemblies’ candidates and organizations would come out on the weekend for “effective and active participation in the peaceful electioneering.”

A PTI spokesperson in the statement said that the party was making all-out efforts to lead the coun­try towards constitution and rule of law in a peace­ful democratic manner, despite “all state oppres­sion and fascism and the ongoing worst rigging in polls across the country.” The spokesperson under­lined that the constitution gave the people the right to take part in peaceful political and electoral ac­tivities. He added that the state machinery should respect the constitution while the Supreme Court (SC) should ensure its supremacy in the country.

“The nation would be coming out on Sunday by breaking the idols of fear and fetters of slavery to launch an election campaign to inflict a crush­ing defeat on the political opponents in the forth­coming general elections,” he also said.