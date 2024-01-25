Punjab Open Golf starts at Lahore Garrison

LAHORE - The prestigious 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship, endorsed by the Punjab Golf Association (PGA), kicked off at the picturesque, tree-lined Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course. The first day of this five-day championship was dedicated to senior golf professionals, junior professionals, and ladies. Despite the early morning fog and cold, the golfers exhibited enthusiasm and skill, maintaining the schedule for the competitive events. In the senior professionals’ category, after the initial18 holes on Wednesday, Muhammad Tariq of Margalla Greens took the lead with an impressive par 72. He was closely followed by Muhammad Akhter (Islamabad) scoring 77, and a group at 78 including M Siddique (Faisalabad), Asghar Ali (Gymkhana), Ch Iftikhar Ahmed (Gymkhana), Mehmood Hussain, and Abdul Hameed (both Islamabad). The final round for the senior professionals is scheduled for today (Thursday). In the junior professionals’ category, Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison Greens stood out with a remarkable score of 72, positioning himself as a promising talent.