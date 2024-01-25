Punjab Open Golf starts at Lahore Garrison

LAHORE - The prestigious 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship, en­dorsed by the Punjab Golf Associa­tion (PGA), kicked off at the pictur­esque, tree-lined Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course. The first day of this five-day championship was dedicated to senior golf profes­sionals, junior professionals, and ladies. Despite the early morning fog and cold, the golfers exhibited enthusiasm and skill, maintaining the schedule for the competitive events. In the senior profession­als’ category, after the initial18 holes on Wednesday, Muhammad Tariq of Margalla Greens took the lead with an impressive par 72. He was closely followed by Muham­mad Akhter (Islamabad) scoring 77, and a group at 78 including M Siddique (Faisalabad), Asghar Ali (Gymkhana), Ch Iftikhar Ahmed (Gymkhana), Mehmood Hussain, and Abdul Hameed (both Islam­abad). The final round for the senior professionals is scheduled for today (Thursday). In the junior professionals’ category, Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison Greens stood out with a remarkable score of 72, positioning himself as a promising talent.