Punjab pledges full support to GCT trust

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram Wednesday announced unwavering support for the renowned Sindh-based non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) to extend its educational services to Punjab. Speaking at an event on the International Day of Education here, he emphasised the government’s commitment to providing land, funding, and trained teachers for GCT’s schools in rural and deprived areas. The ceremony saw Lahore-based businessmen and industrialists endorsing GCT’s initiative to enroll 100,000 out-of-school children in Sindh by constructing 250 schools in remote regions. Dr Akram praised GCT’s 29-year journey, acknowledging the establishment of 166 charitable schools in underprivileged areas of Sindh with an enrollment of over 31,000 children.