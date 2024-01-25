Thursday, January 25, 2024
Punjab pledges full support to GCT trust

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram Wednesday announced unwavering support for the renowned Sindh-based non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) to extend its educational services to Punjab. Speak­ing at an event on the International Day of Educa­tion here, he emphasised the government’s com­mitment to providing land, funding, and trained teachers for GCT’s schools in rural and deprived areas. The ceremony saw Lahore-based business­men and industrialists endorsing GCT’s initiative to enroll 100,000 out-of-school children in Sindh by constructing 250 schools in remote regions. Dr Akram praised GCT’s 29-year journey, ac­knowledging the establishment of 166 charitable schools in underprivileged areas of Sindh with an enrollment of over 31,000 children.

