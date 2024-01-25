Quality education to youth PML-N’s priority: Shehbaz

We don’t have oil and gas but we are having an asset in youth

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that quality educa­tion for youth is his party’s topmost priority. While addressing students of a private university, the former prime minister vowed to uplift the country’s youth. He emphasised the need for boosting IT exports.

‘’Whoever comes to power, its motive will be to provide quality education to the youth,’’ he said. While sharing the idea of initiat­ing the project of the e-libraries in the country, he said, ‘’There should be e-libraries at every park. The government should come up with a policy that will allow people to seek jobs immediately after pursu­ing the degree’’. He acknowledged the talent in sports in Punjab and Sindh. Shehbaz said, ‘’We lagged behind hockey, and the situation is cricket is also in front of everybody. Vowing to constitute the council in terms of talent hunting, he said, ‘’We will look to find talent in sports by constituting the councils.’’

Shehbaz vowed to roll out small and medium enterprises in the coun­try. Speaking about Balochistan, Shehbaz said, ‘’It is up to every gov­ernment to address the problems of Balochistan.’’ He stressed the need for cohesion. Shehbaz said, ‘’The nation cannot be uplifted without unity.’’ Underscoring the potential of youth, the former prime minis­ter said, ‘’We do not have oil and gas, but we are having an asset in youth.’’ Shehbaz recalled the flash floods that had hit parts of the coun­try in 2022, saying, ‘’The country had to face the flash floods due to the climatic change. Dealing with climate change is one of the biggest challenges we are facing. Even in the month of January, the country had not witnessed rain.’’

He acknowledged the peasants of the country, saying, ‘’The peasants are serving the 250 million people of the country.’’ To another question, he acknowledged the farmers com­munity, saying, “The farmers and growers are playing a major role in catering to the needs of foods of 250 million people of the country.” Re­plying to yet another query, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government had recruited 300,000 schoolteach­ers and 50,000 policemen on merit from 2008 to 2018. During the gov­ernments of the PML-N, he claimed, Pakistan had been progressing rap­idly under the leadership of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.