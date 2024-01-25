Question mark hanging over code of conduct amid election campaigns

PESHAWAR - With the general elections just around the corner, the authorities have shut their eyes to the violation of the election code of conduct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Gov­ernor Ghulam Ali still occupies the Governor House despite his party JUI-F contesting the elections.

In the past, several political par­ties had criticised the Governor’s role of meeting delegations and visiting various areas of the prov­ince, which can influence the com­ing elections as they termed it pre-poll rigging.

Discussing the issue, Supreme Court lawyer Noor Alam advocate said that the Governor cannot stay in the office because his party is also contesting elections.

“If the Governor visits a wedding or if he invites delegations from various areas of the province to the Governor House, will it not in­fluence the elections? Definitely, it will influence the balloting. This is why it is clear violation of the elec­tion code of conduct,” he added.

Earlier, there were reports that Governor would get party tick­ets for his sons to contest the pro­vincial assembly seats in Pesha­war. However, the party did not issue tickets to them. Still, the fact remains that with the elections drawing very close, his role in the Governor House is influencing the general elections.

“In the interim set-up that is meant for organising fair elections, the federal government is formed by impartial cabinet. Later, the rep­resentatives of the Centre also form government in provinces. But some­one having affiliation with a politi­cal party can’t be allowed to take the role of Governor in the interim set-up, the way we are witnessing now­adays,” the senior lawyer said.

It merits a mention here that a video had gone viral in the local government elections of the may­or, saying that he had “spent Rs20 crores on the election of his son for mayorship.”

During the tenure of Awa­mi National Party-Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party provincial government (2008-2013), Ghulam Ali had won the Peshawar district nazim elec­tion against Haroon Bilour, the son of the then senior minister Bashir Bilour of the ANP despite the lat­ter being in the government those days. There were reports even in those days about the rigging of those elections too.

“I think Election Commission and political parties must ensure fairness in the elections by notic­ing all kinds of violations,” the sen­ior lawyer said.