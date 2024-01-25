Rahat Fateh made nearly $8b in 12 years with global promoter Salman Ahmed

LAHORE/LONDON - Famed Pakistani music maestro Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali has announced that he will be managed in the future by his wife and other family members, announc­ing to part ways his previous manage­ment company spearheaded by globally acclaimed music and concert producer Salman Ahmed that managed the mu­sician for 12 years. At a press confer­ence in Lahore, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan announced that his Pakistan company RFAK will merge into NRK which is be­ing managed by his wife Nida Rahat, her brother Baqa Niazi who runs a truck business in US and in Pakistan by his cousin Maroof Ali Khan, who previously was alleged in 2014 by Rahat to have stolen over $1.2 million from him, Asher Anwar and Raja Umair Hussain. It’s un­derstood that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Salman Ahmed took separate paths over several issues related to the singer’s fam­ily, lobbying of music promoters globally and disputes related to live shows. Rahat was represented for over a decade by Salman Ahmed, then residing in London who was Rahat’s global promoter for 12 years. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said at the press conference that he was separat­ing his path from the “previous manage­ment in a loving and peaceful way” but this correspondent understands that not all is well and several litigations are in the offing. The singer didn’t name his previous management company but alleged at the same press conference that “previously payments were made to the company without my knowledge by the clients and some clients remain trapped. I don’t want the repeat of this episode, so make payments only when I have personally signed on the receiving”. When Salman Ahmed was contacted, he hit back rejecting all allegations. He said that he is prepared to give full revenue stream paperwork to Pakistan’s Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and the Fed­eral Investigation Agency (FIA) to set the record straight. Salman Ahmed said, “Only 5 days before the press conference the maestro had asked me to meet him and finalise his UK tour and other dates which he had committed with me.

In 12 years I did over $22 million worth of international business with him and local business of over Rs12 billion. Be­yond this I was part of his personal mat­ters and I managed Rahat’s three mar­riages and children from all three to his business affairs. I was a shield to take the first bullet if need be. Khan Sahib has forgotten everything, my devotion and work speaks for itself. I am disap­pointed in the baseless allegations. I had a legal contract with him and we used to take money on his behalf. I have paperwork for every cent he has taken and now he can justify to the authori­ties for all the taxes he has paid or not paid in lieu of his huge revenue stream. I am happy to give all paperwork to the FBR and the FIA.” Salman Ahmed said, “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sold my sincer­ity too damn cheap. It is show time now. The world will see the reality.” Together, Rahat and Salman produced magical music, making Rahat amongst the most sought-after world artists. Be­fore Salman Ahmed started managing Rahat, the artist was well known in Paki­stan because of his strong vocal skills but Ahmed turned around everything for the artist and had made him a household name in millions of homes in South Asia and beyond. The University of Oxford awarded the music doctorate degree to Khan who had thanked Salman Ahmed for his efforts.