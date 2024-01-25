Residents rescue of house on fire

MULTAN - The residents were safely rescued of a house on fire early in the morning, res­cuers said on Wednesday. The fire was erupted sud­denly inside third story of a house situated at Hus­sain Aghai garment market. The fire spread rapidly and until it would engulf the neighbouring parts, a res­cue team arrived with fire vehicles and ambulance, it was said. The information of the incident was passed on the police that reached out the place and moni­tored the fire extinguish­ing operation. The nearby buildings were saved from spread of the fire flames, it was said. No injuries or damages were reported as consequence of the mishap.