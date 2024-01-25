Thursday, January 25, 2024
Resources being utilized to conduct peaceful election: CM

APP
January 25, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednes­day said that all available resources were being utilized to conduct peaceful elections in respective areas of the prov­ince. He expressed these views while talking to the media during the visit of Turbat. Earlier, he held a meeting to re­view steps related to the law and order situation and elections. The chief min­ister said that preparations were com­pleted at the administrative level to hold peaceful elections on February 8 saying that arrangements have been reviewed by visiting all divisions. He said that the arrangements made regarding the elec­tions in the province were satisfactory saying that there were attacks on three candidates in Balochistan, but we were grateful to Allah Almighty that there was no loss of life. The security of the can­didates participating in the general elec­tions is being further improved, he said. Mir Ali Mardan Khan said that Balo­chistan has been a victim of terrorism in the past as well, However, now the situ­ation is improving, the administration and the forces are working diligently to eliminate terrorism and restore durable peace.

