Rid your own area of private prisons first: Shehbaz to PPP leadership

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in a veiled response to the PPP leadership, stated on Thursday that there were no political prisoners during PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif’s stint as the country’s prime minister.

While addressing a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin, Shehbaz said that those making announcements about the release of political prisoners upon coming into power should first eliminate private prisons in their own areas.

“Many families have been kept in these prisons, and there is no one to listen to their grievances.”



The former prime minister recalled that when Nawaz Sharif was elected into power by the nation in 2013, a conspiracy was hatched against his government.

“Everyone knows who staged the long march and who facilitated it,” he said, adding that the nation had not yet forgotten this heart-wrenching episode.

“This long march was initiated on August 14, 2014, against Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif, who was set to bring huge investment to the country. As a result, the Chinese president, who was due in Pakistan in September 2014, had to cancel his visit.”



The PML-N president said that the enemies of Pakistan could not digest the progress of the country and overthrew the government of Nawaz Sharif.

The violent riots of May 9 demonstrated the same enmity with Pakistan, he added.



Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif had laid a huge network of roads across the country, generated 10,000-MW electricity from the resources available within the country, but unfortunately, he was deposed under a conspiracy in 2017.

Shehbaz also mentioned that when the PTI founder used to say that the PML-N had been bribing the youth by giving away laptops, he would respond that they could not offer Kalashnikovs to the youth instead of laptops.