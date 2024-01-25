Rupee gains 12 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Pak­istani rupee on Wednesday witnessed an appreciation of 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.79. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.9 and Rs280.9 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 83 paisas to close at Rs304.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of 71 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.63 compared to the last closing of Rs356.34. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs76.14 and Rs74.57 respectively.