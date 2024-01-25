Russian plane crashes with 74 people on board

MOSCOW - Russia said Wednesday that an IL-76 military transport plane carrying 74 Ukrainian prisoners had crashed in the western Belgorod region, bor­dering Ukraine, killing everyone on board. Unverified videos on social me­dia showed a large plane, purportedly in the Belgorod region, falling from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball. Moscow’s defence ministry said the plane had crashed at around 0800 GMT “during a routine flight”.

“On board were 65 captured Ukrai­nian army servicemen being trans­ported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” it added. Vyacheslav Volodin, the top lawmaker in Russia’s lower house of parliament, claimed the plane had been shot down by Kyiv and blamed Western missiles.

“They shot their own soldiers in the air. Their own,” Volodin told lawmak­ers in a plenary session. “Our pilots, who were carrying out a humanitar­ian mission, were shot down.” The crash occurred in the Korochansky district, northeast of the region’s capital, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

“Everyone on board died,” he wrote in a later post. He said the plane had crash in a field and the area had been closed off while investigators and emergency services worked at the scene. AFP was not able to immedi­ately verify Russia’s claims.

In Kyiv, local media initially cited sources in the Ukrainian security services as saying that its army had downed the plane, and that it was transporting missiles. But media out­lets later retracted the claim. Ukraini­an rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubine­ts, who is among officials responsible for prison exchanges, later said his of­fice was probing the incident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declined to comment, saying news around the crash was still emerging but said Russian authorities would “look into” the incident.

The issue of prisoners of war is sensitive in both countries. In 2022, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out deadly bom­bardments on a jail holding dozens of captured Ukrainian servicemen in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka, in east­ern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Both Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for the incident, which President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “Russian war crime”. Since launch­ing large-scale hostilities in Ukraine in February 2022, several Russian military aircraft have crashed, and Ukraine has also claimed to have shot down Russian war planes.

Last week, Kyiv claimed to have downed an A-50 Russian reconnais­sance plane and damaged an Il-22 bomber over the Azov Sea, lying be­tween the two countries.