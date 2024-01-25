Thursday, January 25, 2024
Sanjrani underscores vital role of education in fostering sustainable uplift

Agencies
January 25, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Senate Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednes­day underscored the pivotal role of education in fostering sustainable development, peace, and prosperity. In commemoration of the Inter­national Day of Education, he expressed his commitment to prioritizing education as a fundamental right for all, advocating for inclusive and equitable access to quality learning opportunities. He acknowledged the transfor­mative power of education in shaping individuals and societies, promoting social cohesion, and eradicating poverty. As a nation, Paki­stan remains dedicated to achieving Sustainable De­velopment Goal 4 - Quality Education. Chairman Senate called for collaborative ef­forts among policymakers, educators, and communi­ties to overcome challenges and ensure every child has chance to receive a well-rounded education.

