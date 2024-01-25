Thursday, January 25, 2024
SBP to announce monetary policy on 29th

SBP to announce monetary policy on 29th
January 25, 2024
KARACHI   -   State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will an­nounce monetary policy on Monday, January 29. The cen­tral bank, in a statement is­sued here, informed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Paki­stan will meet on January 29, 2024 to decide about Mon­etary Policy. Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meet­ing, it added. The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP, in its previous meeting on Decem­ber 12, 2023, had maintained the policy rate at 22 % while emphasizing on to continue with the tight monetary pol­icy stance and measures for fiscal consolidation.

