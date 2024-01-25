SC clears Sanaullah Mastikhail's nomination from NA-91 Bhakkar

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Sanaullah Mastikhail, an independent candidate from NA-91 Bhakkar, to contest the general elections and instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to include his name on the ballot paper.

The apex court set aside the Lahore High Court's verdict, which had rejected the petitioner's nomination papers, and restored the decision of the election tribunal given on Jan 5.

The top court’s bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, heard Mastikhail's appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers.

During the proceedings, the complainant’s lawyer argued that Mastikhail was an absconder.

Inquiring about the nature of the crime committed by the petitioner, the CJP observed that the court would allow him to contest the election if he was not involved in any heinous crime.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that the petitioner was no longer an absconder as he had been granted bail.

Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that Mastikhail was accused of merely burning tyres.

The CJP observed that it was discriminatory to exclude someone from the electoral process.

In response to a query, an ECP official mentioned that ballot papers were ready for printing.

Subsequently, the court accepted Sanaullah Mastikhail's appeal and allowed him to participate in the polls on Feb 8.