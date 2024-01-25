Schools closed, flights canceled as Cyclone Kirrily heads for Australia

Schools were closed and flights canceled as tropical Cyclone Kirrily is picking up speed and heading towards Australia’s Queensland coast, local media reported on Thursday.

According to ABC News, Cyclone Kirrily was upgraded to category three intensity as it approached the Queensland coast.

Authorities closed schools in Queensland while flights were also canceled as the residents have been told to stay home.

In a statement, the Queensland government said it is closing a number of North Queensland state schools as a precaution based on advice from Emergency Services.

“We all know that major flood events – whether riverine or flash flooding – in particular, can impact local school communities very quickly and without warning in some cases,” it said.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology also issued a warning of heavy rain and storms in Western Australia and South Australia.

“A Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall across some inland parts. Storms are also possible,” said the weather agency in a Facebook post, adding that flash flooding may impact road access.