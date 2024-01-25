Thursday, January 25, 2024
Senior politician Illahi Bux Soomro passes away

Web Desk
3:42 PM | January 25, 2024
National

Senior politician and former National Assembly speaker Illahi Bux Soomro passed away on Thursday.

According to family sources, politician Illahi Bux Soomro breathed his last at a private hospital in Karachi due to cardiac arrest.

The senior politician was admitted to the hospital due to health issues.

 The body of Illahi Bux Soomro will be transported to his ancestral village, Jacobabad, where his funeral prayer will be offered tonight, the family sources said.

Soomro was the 16th Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan. He belonged to an influential political family of Sindh.

He held several federal ministries, including portfolios of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Housing & Works, Ministry of Defence Production, Ministry of IT, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Ministry of Water and Power.

Illahi Bux Soomro was one of few politicians who had been very close to the Presidents and Prime Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

