Several martyred as Israeli strikes hit UN shelter in Gaza

GAZA - Israeli forces are surrounding hospitals in Khan Younis, Palestinian health officials and paramedics said Wednesday. Palestinian health officials and paramedics have reported Israeli tanks and attack drones firing at people trying to flee the vicinity of the Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Israeli forces are “surrounding” the organisation’s headquarters and the Al-Amal Hospital, and they have enforced “restrictions on movement around both the building and the hospital.” The PRCS said six people were killed in attacks in Khan Younis Wednesday, three of which had been “targeted” at the entrance of their headquarters. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Israeli forces have also surrounded the Nasser medical complex, cutting off crucial medical, food, and fuel supplies. “Hundreds of patients with infections and pregnant women are facing serious complications,” health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said.
Death toll: The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that in 24 hours, 210 people have been killed and 386 others injured due to ongoing IDF operations in Gaza. Some victims remain trapped under rubble, and rescue efforts are hindered as ambulance and civil defense crews struggle to reach them, the ministry said. According to the ministry, the toll has risen to 25,700 people killed and 63,740 others injured in Gaza since October 7, 2023. A building sheltering thousands of displaced people in southern Gaza was hit Wednesday amid intensified Israeli military attacks on Khan Younis, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza, killing at least nine and injuring 75 others. “Buildings ablaze and mass casualties. Safe access to and from the center has been denied for two days. People are trapped,” Thomas White, director of affairs for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.