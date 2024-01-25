Several martyred as Israeli strikes hit UN shelter in Gaza

GAZA - Israeli forces are surrounding hos­pitals in Khan Younis, Palestinian health officials and paramedics said Wednesday. Palestinian health offi­cials and paramedics have reported Israeli tanks and attack drones firing at people trying to flee the vicinity of the Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The Palestine Red Crescent So­ciety (PRCS) said Israeli forces are “surrounding” the organisation’s headquarters and the Al-Amal Hos­pital, and they have enforced “re­strictions on movement around both the building and the hospital.” The PRCS said six people were killed in attacks in Khan Younis Wednesday, three of which had been “targeted” at the entrance of their headquar­ters. The Hamas-run health minis­try in Gaza said Israeli forces have also surrounded the Nasser medical complex, cutting off crucial medical, food, and fuel supplies. “Hundreds of patients with infections and preg­nant women are facing serious com­plications,” health ministry spokes­person Ashraf Al-Qudra said.

Death toll: The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Wednes­day that in 24 hours, 210 people have been killed and 386 others in­jured due to ongoing IDF operations in Gaza. Some victims remain trapped under rubble, and rescue efforts are hindered as ambulance and civil de­fense crews struggle to reach them, the ministry said. According to the ministry, the toll has risen to 25,700 people killed and 63,740 others in­jured in Gaza since October 7, 2023. A building sheltering thousands of dis­placed people in southern Gaza was hit Wednesday amid intensified Is­raeli military attacks on Khan Younis, according to the United Nations Re­lief and Works Agency in Gaza, killing at least nine and injuring 75 others. “Buildings ablaze and mass casual­ties. Safe access to and from the center has been denied for two days. People are trapped,” Thomas White, director of affairs for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refu­gees in the Near East (UNRWA), said Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.