Shah Khawar assumes charge as Chairman PCB

LAHORE - Mr. Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB. According to the notification dated January 23, 2024 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution, the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB. Mr. Shah Khawar said: “I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for expressing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”