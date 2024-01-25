Thursday, January 25, 2024
Shah Khawar assumes charge as Chairman PCB

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Mr. Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has as­sumed the powers of Chair­man PCB. According to the notification dated January 23, 2024 from the Inter-Pro­vincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Con­stitution, the Election Com­missioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB. Mr. Shah Khawar said: “I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for expressing trust in me. My primary respon­sibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent man­ner at the earliest.” 

