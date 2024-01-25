Shaheen Afridi and Azam Khan help Desert Vipers conquer Gulf Giants



Shaheen Afridi’s deadly spell of three wickets for 22 runs and breezy knocks from Wanindu Hasaranga and Azam Khan guided Desert Vipers to a six-wicket win over defending champions Gulf Giants in the seventh match of the DP World ILT20 Season 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. The clash of the finalists of the first edition saw Afridi’s spell restrict Giants to 160 for 6 in 20 overs.

Vipers won the match with eight balls to spare through Hasaranga’s 42 off just 19 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. He had put on 57 runs in 33 deliveries for the third wicket with Adam Hose. Azam Khan then hit a breezy unbeaten 26 off 14 balls with three boundaries and a six. He too added 41 runs in 19 balls for the fourth wicket with Hose, who hit a sedate 39 runs off 35 balls with four boundaries. Vipers who were at the bottom of the table have now jumped to the fourth place.

For the Giants, Chris Lynn top scored with 63 runs off 42 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes. He put on 89 runs off 59 balls for the third wicket with Jordan Cox before Afridi put the brakes on the run flow. Cox hit 32 off 29 balls with a boundary and a six.

Vipers won the toss and chose to bowl.

Brief scores:

Desert Vipers bt Gulf Giants by 6 wkts.

Gulf Giants 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 63, Jordan Cox 32, Shaheen Afridi 3 for 22)

Desert Vipers 162 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Alex Hales 21, Adam Hose 39, Wanindu Hasaranga 42, Azam Khan 26n.o, Sherfane Rutherford 20n.o)

Player of the Match: Wanindu Hasaranga