Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Peoples Party nominat­ed candidate for PS 61 and former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon continued his series of inter­actions with the public on the second day in connection with the election campaign. Addressing a public meet­ing held in Tando Fazal, he said that we have a relationship of sympathy and love with the people and we re­main connected with our people in the same way even in normal situ­ation. He said, we have served the people without discrimination and never asked anyone to which party they voted for. He claimed that the amount of development work we have done in the last five years has not been done even in twenty years. He appealed to the people not to vote by looking at faces but to vote where their heart is satisfied.

Sharjeel said that leader should be one who serves the people of the entire country without discrimina­tion like Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhut­to, who made the country a nuclear power and gave an effective constitu­tion. After Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto served the masses selflessly like her father. He further stated that people’s party is currently being led by Bilawal Bhut­to and expressed hope that people will vote for Bilawal to strengthen economy of this country.