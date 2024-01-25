Thursday, January 25, 2024
Shehryar Afridi gets protective bail in two cases

Web Desk
12:09 AM | January 25, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi in two cases and stopped the police from arresting him till February 6.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case of Afridi seeking protective bail in two FIR registered in Kohat against him.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 and stopped the police from arresting the petitioner. The court also instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant court for relief during the period of protective bail.

