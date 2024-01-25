Sherpao urges ECP to make public polling scheme

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao demanded transparency in the upcoming general election scheduled for February 8. During an address in Sherpao village, Charadda district, he urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to promptly disclose the polling scheme. Mr. Sherpao emphasized the necessity of constituency-wise lists of polling stations, registered voters, and other relevant details to be made public.
Commending Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Essa for addressing issues from the previous government, Sherpao criticized the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly for exploiting stay orders and causing a constitutional crisis. He stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable.
Expressing concern over inflated gas and electricity bills, Sherpao called on the government to consider the challenges faced by the public amid record inflation. Despite reduced electricity consumption in winter, consumers continued to receive high power bills. Sherpao also noted displeasure with inflated gas bills despite ongoing gas load-shedding.