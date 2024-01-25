Thursday, January 25, 2024
Sherpao urges ECP to make public polling scheme

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aft­ab Ahmad Khan Sherpao demanded transparen­cy in the upcoming gen­eral election scheduled for February 8. During an address in Sherpao vil­lage, Charadda district, he urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to promptly dis­close the polling scheme. Mr. Sherpao emphasized the necessity of constitu­ency-wise lists of polling stations, registered vot­ers, and other relevant details to be made public.

Commending Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Qazi Faiz Essa for ad­dressing issues from the previous government, Sherpao criticized the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly for exploiting stay orders and causing a constitu­tional crisis. He stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable.

Expressing concern over inflated gas and electricity bills, Sher­pao called on the gov­ernment to consider the challenges faced by the public amid record in­flation. Despite reduced electricity consump­tion in winter, consum­ers continued to receive high power bills. Sher­pao also noted displeas­ure with inflated gas bills despite ongoing gas load-shedding.

Our Staff Reporter

