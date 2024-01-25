Sindh decides to deploy scouts during elections 2024

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Wednesday decided to deploy Boy Scouts for election duty on February 8.

As per details, the Sindh home ministry has penned a letter to the body for the provision of the Scouts for duties on election’s day.

The Sindh Boy Scouts Association has been re­quested to provide volunteers for duties outside sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in Thatta, West and South districts of Karachi.

The home ministry has demanded 700 scouts out of which 300 scouts will be utilized for CCTV monitoring while 400 will be deployed at the poll­ing stations in district West of Karachi.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Police informed the election commission about election security ar­rangements with over 625.4 million expenses.

The police have suggested deployment of 1,22,000 personnel for security of general elec­tions in Sindh. “The province has 1,05,000 police­men available, 17,000 less than the required per­sonnel”, police sources said.

A total of 19,004 polling stations will be estab­lished for the election in Sindh with 6,457 extreme­ly sensitive and 6,593 sensitive polling stations. “Every normal polling station will require deploy­ment of four policemen, sensitive 6 personnel and extremely sensitive 8 police officials,” Sindh police department said in a plan shared with the ECP.