Thursday, January 25, 2024
Sindh Governor meets head ofone-man commission on minorities rights

APP
January 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met head of the One-Man Commission on Minori­ties Rights Shoaib Suddle at the Governor’s House here Wednesday. Various issues related to the rights of mi­norities in Pakistan were discussed in the meeting. The Governor said that the minorities had played an im­portant role in the making and the development of the country. Kamran Khan Tes­sori said that all minorities including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs were living peace­fully in Pakistan with full freedom. He said that Paki­stan was the safest country in the world for minorities and the Constitution of Pakistan also protected the funda­mental rights of every person belonging to any religion.

