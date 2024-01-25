Sindh imposes ban on display of weapons during election-2024

KARACHI - Caretaker Interior Minister Sindh Brigadier (Retd) Ha­ris Nawaz on Wednesday said that there would be complete ban on the dis­play of weapons during the general election-2024 and if any issues arise, the police, rangers and the army were fully prepared to handle them. He was addressing a press conference along with caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Af­fairs, Social Protection and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muham­mad Ahmed Shah at the Ka­rachi Press Club here.

In a briefing to me­dia, Brigadier (Retd) Ha­ris Nawaz said that there should be no doubts that the preparations for the election are complete. He emphasised that the re­sponsibility for conduct­ing elections lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan, while the Sindh government is fully cooper­ating. Funds have been re­leased for the preparation of polling stations, and no de­partment can claim a lack of funds, he said. He said that polling booth rooms would only have polling staff, while rangers and police would perform their duties outside the polling stations. Rang­ers will be allowed inside if the situation demands, he added. He said that services from various departments, including Anti-Corruption, Forest department, FIA and health workers would also be available. Efforts are be­ing made to avoid the need for private security officers, he said. He mentioned that there were 5,954 normal and over 12,000 sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations. A total of 122,000 police officers were included in the security measures, including 1984 personnel from the Pakistan Army. The minister highlighted that the chief minister had allocated a budget to all departments and their aim was to conduct transparent and impartial elections. Measures will be taken to secure the process of returning ballot boxes from polling stations, he added.