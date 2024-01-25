Thursday, January 25, 2024
Six dead in commuter plane crash in Canada’s far north

January 25, 2024
OTTAWA   -  Six people died when a small commuter plane carrying work­ers to a Rio Tinto mine in Cana­da’s icy far north crashed Tues­day shortly after taking off.

The Australian mining giant said a plane bound for its Diavik mine and “carrying a number of our people” crashed “resulting in fatalities.”

According to an aviation source, who asked not to be named as they were not autho­rized to speak to the media, one person survived.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ontario said contact with the plane was lost shortly after it took off at about 8:50 am local time from Fort Smith, which is 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of the re­gional capital Yellowknife.

Canadian Rangers on snow­mobiles located the wreckage of the craft, while search and res­cue technicians parachuted into the scene. Northwestern Air, which operated the Jetstream twin turboprop airliner, said the charter flight crashed 1.1 kilometers (0.7 miles) from the end of the runway.

