Six killed in Mongolia gas explosion

ULAANBAATAR - Six people were killed and over a dozen injured in Mongolia’s capital on Wednesday after a truck carrying gas collided with a car, causing a huge explosion that sent flames soar­ing into the night sky. The incident took place in the early morning hours in Ulaanbaatar’s eastern Bayanzurkh district and involved a truck carrying 60 tons of liquified natural gas (LNG), the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said. “Accord­ing to preliminary re­sults, three people died in the fire,” NEMA said on its website, adding that three firefighters had also been killed. Fourteen people were injured, with ten taken for treatment for burns, while one child was be­ing treated for poisoning and three other infants were being cared for, it added. The preliminary investigation showed the LNG truck had made a sharp turn on a cross­road, hitting the car, NEMA head General G. Ariunbuyan said. “As a result, gas leaked out, causing the explosion,” he said.